US Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming Covid exports

US Vice President Kamala Harris talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington, US, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume Covid-19 vaccine exports.

India announced this week that it resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of Covid shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.