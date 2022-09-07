US foresees annual Covid boosters, just like flu: Officials

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
07 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

US foresees annual Covid boosters, just like flu: Officials

BSS/AFP
07 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:46 am
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Barring the emergence of drastically different variants, Covid boosters will likely be recommended annually in a similar manner to influenza vaccines, US health officials said Tuesday.

The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration last week authorized updated bivalent shots against both the original strain of the coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant, which are predominant.

"We likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated Covid-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains," President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told reporters.

However, the elderly and immunocompromised may require more frequent shots -- and the annual strategy would have to be reviewed in case of a "curveball" such as a dangerous new variant that differs dramatically from predictions.

Ashish Jha, the White House Covid coordinator, added the message was "simple" -- if you are 12 or older, and have been previously vaccinated, now is the time to get boosted.

If you were recently infected or vaccinated, "it's reasonable to wait a few months," he added.

People can get their Covid booster at the same time as the flu booster, he said. "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the Covid shot."

Officials expect millions of people to receive their bivalent boosters, made by Pfizer and Moderna, in the month of September, and are focused especially on people aged 50 and up.

"Winter is not that far away. The past two years, we have seen Covid-19 cases and deaths soar. It does not have to be that way this year," Biden said in a statement. "If you are 12 and older, go get your new Covid-19 shot this fall."

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walenksky said projections showed that uptake of Covid boosters at rates similar to annual flu coverage could prevent as many as 100,000 hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths.

The updated vaccines were recommended by the CDC last week on the basis of favorable animal data, which showed they produced a greater immune response and lowered levels of the virus in the lungs, compared to older shots.

The Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages comprise 99 percent of circulating coronavirus in the United States and are predicted to continue to dominate this fall and winter.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Covid -19 vaccine / Covid vaccine / Covid Vaccination / Covid-19 vaccination policy / COVID-19 vaccinations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

22m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 