US energy firms launching employee Covid-19 vaccination mandates

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

US energy firms launching employee Covid-19 vaccination mandates

Calls to require vaccinations for employees who work closely together in oilfield and refinery operations come as the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:53 pm
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Floyd&#039;s Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, US, August 5, 2021.REUTERS/Callaghan O&#039;Hare/File Photo
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, US, August 5, 2021.REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

US energy companies are moving to require that employees receive Covid-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and energy workers, according to health surveys, remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations.

Calls to require vaccinations for employees who work closely together in oilfield and refinery operations come as the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The second-largest US oil producer, Chevron Corp, and refiner Valero Energy Corp will require jabs for certain field workers or new workers. Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger said last week some customers are requesting that its staff be vaccinated or tested before arriving on job sites.

"We continuously review our internal policies and procedures to ensure that we can meet our customers' needs while prioritizing the health and safety of all our employees," a Schlumberger spokeswoman said in an email.

San Antonio-based Valero this month became the first US refiner to require vaccinations as a condition of employment for new workers at Texas and Louisiana oil refineries.

Oil producer Hess also said it will require workers at its US Gulf of Mexico operations to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. In a statement, the company pointed to the "highly infectious nature" of the Delta variant and rising number of Covid-19 cases in the United States

Energy and construction workers have some of the lowest vaccine uptake rates, according to an online survey led by Wendy King, an associate epidemiology professor at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Some 45% of extraction and construction workers said they were hesitant to get the vaccine, versus just 7.3% in the computer and mathematical professions, the May survey showed.

Chevron's mandate will cover offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico, some onshore support staff, expatriates and employees who travel internationally, a spokeswoman said in an email.

Earlier this month, Chevron postponed a full return of employees in California and Texas to offices because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

World+Biz / USA

Covid-19 Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

50m | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 