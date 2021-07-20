US eases travel advisory for India, urges citizens to reconsider travelling

The US state department issued a statement easing travel on Monday and said that the advisory encouraging travel to India comes in the wake of acknowledgement of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the region.

The US has upgraded its travel advisory for India and urged citizens to reconsider travelling to the country in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The travel advisory has been lowered from the highest Level 4 to Level 3. The Level 4 restriction bans any travel from the specified country and the Level 3 restriction urges people to reconsider travel.

Pointing at the high number of Covid-19 cases in India, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 3 travel health notice for India. "Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," CDC said.

The US, the advisory said, has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas.

The advisory has also asked people to reconsider travel to India due to Covid-19 and exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism. Review your personal security plans, and remain alert to your surroundings, the advisory read.

The United States issued the Level 4 category advisory for India in May this year, which barred people from travelling to the country. The advisory came in the wake of the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic that gripped India as it reported more than 400,000 Covid-19 cases during that period. The pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, overwhelmed hospitals and medical infrastructure as people scrambled to search for medicines, beds and oxygen cylinders to save their family members and acquaintances.

The US has also eased travel recommendations on Pakistan from Level 4 to Level 3.