US donates another 62 lakh doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Photo: Courtesy

Praising the government for exceeding the milestone of reaching 10 crore people with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the United States donated another 62 lakh doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh via COVAX.

The new consignment would help expand vaccination among youth and the hard-to-reach communities, a release said Tuesday.

"We applaud the government of Bangladesh for recently surpassing the milestone of reaching 100 million people with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The United States will continue to donate life-saving vaccines and provide support to help Bangladesh reach the goal of fully vaccinating 70% population of the country by the middle of 2022," said the US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

These latest donations bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 5.1 crore doses, with many millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months.

The United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on proper vaccination management, supported cold-chain storage and transportation, and also assisted with targeted campaigns to vaccinate students and hard-to-reach people.