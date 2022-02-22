US donates another 62 lakh doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

US donates another 62 lakh doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

The new consignment of Covid-19 vaccine would help expand vaccinations among youth and the hard-to-reach communities 

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:58 pm
In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Photo: Courtesy
In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Photo: Courtesy

Praising the government for exceeding the milestone of reaching  10 crore people with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the United States donated another 62 lakh doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh via COVAX.

The new consignment would help expand vaccination among youth and the hard-to-reach communities, a release said Tuesday. 

"We applaud the government of Bangladesh for recently surpassing the milestone of reaching 100 million people with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.  The United States will continue to donate life-saving vaccines and provide support to help Bangladesh reach the goal of fully vaccinating 70% population of the country by the middle of 2022," said the US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

These latest donations bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 5.1 crore doses, with many millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. 

The United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on proper vaccination management, supported cold-chain storage and transportation, and also assisted with targeted campaigns to vaccinate students and hard-to-reach people. 

Bangladesh

COVID-19 / Vaccination / COVAX / US Embassay / pandemic / USA / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

1h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business