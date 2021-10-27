US donates 3.5 million more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh  

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:35 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The US government has donated another 3.5 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.  

With the latest shipment, the country's donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh now stands at 15 million. 

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use among children ages 12 to 17 years old.  

Following a trial in Manikganj, the US-donated Pfizer vaccines will enable the Government of Bangladesh to roll out vaccinations for young people in this age group. 

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller, in a press release, said, "The United States is pleased to donate another 3.5 million Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh.  We have also provided specialised training to hundreds of Bangladeshi health workers to help them safely administer these Pfizer vaccines among children ages 12 and up.  

"We hope this enables young people, especially students, to protect themselves from COVID-19 and safely resume their studies and social lives more fully." 

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the broader commitment by the United States to lead the global COVID-19 response by providing one billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world free of charge through 2022. 
 
 
 

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine / United States

