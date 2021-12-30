US coronavirus cases hit new high, hospitalizations creep up

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 10:10 am

Related News

US coronavirus cases hit new high, hospitalizations creep up

The surge comes as Americans travel over the holidays

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Global and US Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. Photo :Reuters
Global and US Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. Photo :Reuters

The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, a Reuters tally showed on Wednesday, as US officials weigh the impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was 250,141 confirmed cases recorded on Jan. 8 of this year. Daily records were broken this week in at least seven European nations.

The surge comes as Americans travel over the holidays. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled across the country each day since Christmas as airline staff test positive for the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was monitoring 86 cruise ships that have reported Covid-19 cases.

While some data from other countries showed less disease with Omicron, it was too early to gauge the impact across the United States, particularly given its uneven vaccination rates, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it has just been a few months since Facebook&#039;s rebranding, the discourse surrounding the metaverse has already taken off. Photo: Bloomberg

Metaverse: What is it all about?

1h | Panorama
McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

19h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

22h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

10h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

10h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

10h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec