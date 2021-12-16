US CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 11:39 am

Related News

US CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 11:39 am
Vials with a sticker reading, &quot;Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only&quot; and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson &amp; Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda.

Use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women. 

There have been about nine deaths related to the issue, the Post said, citing an unnamed federal official.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the Post report.
 

Vaccine / Covid-19 Vaccine / Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

12h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

14m | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

18h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak