US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 12:35 pm

Related News

US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas) and visas for students

Hindustan Times
24 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department's visa processing capacity," it said in a statement. "As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists, and entertainers.

The full list of visa categories in which the appointment now could be waived can be found here.

The state department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa's expiration.

US state department in March 2020 had suspended all routine visa services in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog.

Top News

US visa / Covid-19 impacts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

3h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

57m | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

57m | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

16h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US