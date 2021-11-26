UN tourism body chief calls for swift, uniform decisions on Covid travel curbs

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

UN tourism body chief calls for swift, uniform decisions on Covid travel curbs

Fear of contagion and restrictions on movement triggered a 74% contraction in global tourism arrivals in 2020

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), is seen during a visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza and the new Grand Egyptian Museum, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), is seen during a visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza and the new Grand Egyptian Museum, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Countries need to decide swiftly on applying travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19 and make such rules uniform, the head of the Madrid-based United Nations' tourism body said on Friday.

UN World Tourism Organisation Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili spoke to Reuters shortly before the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned against hasty travel restrictions as it would take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact.

"It depends on WHO recommendations, but my recommendation will be to take decisions today, not after one week, because if it continues to spread as we are expecting then it will be late and will make no sense to apply restrictions," he said.

He pointed out that countries need to follow WHO recommendations in drawing up coordinated travel rules and harmonised safety and hygiene protocols, and stressed Europe should set an example and impose uniform rules to avoid confusing tourists.

"Traditionally it is the most visited continent worldwide, and it is most ready with vaccination numbers and sanitary infrastructure," he added, pointing to the European Union's Covid green pass as a successful example of a joint policy.

Fear of contagion and restrictions on movement triggered a 74% contraction in global tourism arrivals in 2020, according to UNWTO data, generating losses of $1.3 trillion in export revenues.

The industry had hoped the rollout of vaccines would unleash a quick recovery this year but the recent surge in cases across Europe has prompted several nations to bring back tough restrictions, dampening that optimism in the run-up to Christmas.

"Of course the damage is huge because we are talking about the period where there would be a big influx of tourists," Pololikashvili said.

Worldwide, a quarter of countries have travel restrictions in place and borders in some 21% of destinations are completely closed to tourism, according to the UNWTO.

Top News / World+Biz

world tourism / Covid new variant / corona virus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

2h | Panorama
Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

4h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

5h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

8h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 