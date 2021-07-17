UK health minister Javid tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
17 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 07:29 pm

Related News

UK health minister Javid tests positive for Covid-19

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to fully re-open England's economy and scrap legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday

Reuters
17 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 07:29 pm
Britain&#039;s Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to fully re-open England's economy and scrap legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid," he said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."

Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received a first shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) Covid-19 vaccine, posting a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.

Britain is facing a new wave of cases of Covid-19, but Johnson and Javid say that the vaccine programme has largely broken the link between Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Britain has fully vaccinated two-thirds of adults, but is not vaccinating children. Some scientists have warned that the government's reopening plans are dangerous given the significant number of people who remain unvaccinated and the fact that vaccines are not 100% effective. 

World+Biz / Europe

British / Health Minister / Covid / positive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident