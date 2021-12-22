UK Government vaccine advisers recommend the booster jab for 16 and 17-year-olds

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:27 pm

The JCVI recommendation came as UK regulators approved the new age-appropriate formulation of the vaccine for use in children aged five to 11

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
United Kingdom government vaccine advisers recommended that booster jabs be offered to 16-17 year-olds as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 238,350 or 58.9% in the past seven days.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the vaccination should be given to children at higher risk of Covid-19, report BBC.

The JCVI recommendation came as UK regulators approved the new age-appropriate formulation of the vaccine for use in children aged five to 11.

Features

