UK Covid-19 data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown, minister says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
04 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 03:05 pm

Britain&#039;s Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking "very positive", thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

"The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive," he told Sky News.

"It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us."

UK Covid-19 Lockdown

