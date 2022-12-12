Too soon to call end to Covid-19 emergency, GAVI chief says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Too soon to call end to Covid-19 emergency, GAVI chief says

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: The word &quot;COVID-19&quot; is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The head of the GAVI global vaccine alliance suggested on Monday it was too early to call an end to the Covid-19 emergency, saying the pandemic could still get worse.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) decides whether an outbreak represents a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" – a designation intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked whether the WHO should end the Covid-19 emergency phase, GAVI's Seth Berkley said the situation "could conceivably get worse".

"So I would guess you know that Dr. Tedros (WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) is thinking about this global situation, which could conceivably get worse. It could get better. We don't know where it's going. It seems like a tough time to stop that emergency," he told reporters.

At the same press briefing, Berkley said he expected demand for Covid-19 vaccines to remain strong in 2023.

"We expect hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses to be requested. That's what countries are saying they want," he said.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) is part of the COVAX facility which has provided around 1.9 billion doses to 146 countries so far.

 

World+Biz

GAVI alliance / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

14h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

1h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

1h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

3h | TBS SPORTS
46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis