Suspected Omicron case found in Germany, regional minister says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 05:36 pm

Related News

Suspected Omicron case found in Germany, regional minister says

The new variant has been found at a time when Germany and many other European countries are grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 05:36 pm
People queue outside a vaccination centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People queue outside a vaccination centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has probably arrived in Germany, a minister in the western state of Hesse said on Saturday after mutations were found in a passenger arriving from South Africa.

"Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in Hesse, home to Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest hub and one of Europe's busiest airports.

He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out and that the person was isolating, and he urged anyone who had travelled from South Africa in the last few weeks to limit contacts and get tested.

The new variant has been found at a time when Germany and many other European countries are grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Germany recorded 67,125 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, and more than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19.

Germany is declaring South Africa a virus-variant area, meaning airlines are allowed to fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa, a source told Reuters on Friday. Even those who are vaccinated must spend 14 days in quarantine. read more

Earlier, Dutch health officials said they had detected 61 Covid-19 cases among people who flew from South Africa on Friday and are trying to establish whether any were infected with the Omicron variant. 

World+Biz / Europe

New Covid variant / new covid-19 cases / Germany covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

10h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

10h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

11h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

33m | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

33m | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

38m | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 