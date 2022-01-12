South African studies suggest Omicron has higher 'asymptomatic carriage'

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 02:51 pm

South African studies suggest Omicron has higher 'asymptomatic carriage'

In a subgroup of the Sisonke trial evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, the mean asymptomatic carriage rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from 2.6% during the Beta and Delta outbreaks

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a man, as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown in Diepsloot near Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a man, as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown in Diepsloot near Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Preliminary findings from two South African clinical trials suggest the Omicron coronavirus variant has a much higher rate of "asymptomatic carriage" than earlier variants, which could explain why it has spread so rapidly across the globe.

The studies - one of which was carried out when Omicron infections were surging in South Africa last month and another which resampled participants around the same time - found a far greater number of people tested positive for the coronavirus but were not showing symptoms compared to previous trials.

In the Ubuntu study evaluating the efficacy of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in people living with HIV, 31% of 230 participants undergoing screening tested positive, with all 56 samples available for sequencing analysis verified to be Omicron.

"This is in stark contrast to the positivity rate pre-Omicron, which ranged from less than 1% to 2.4%," the researchers said in a statement.

In a subgroup of the Sisonke trial evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, the mean asymptomatic carriage rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from 2.6% during the Beta and Delta outbreaks.

