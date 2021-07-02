Some European countries to allow travellers from India inoculated with Covishield

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 09:01 am

Related News

Some European countries to allow travellers from India inoculated with Covishield

Friction emerged between India and Europe in recent days over the exclusion by the European Union vaccine passport programme of Covishield as one of its accepted vaccines

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 09:01 am
A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Germany and Spain are among nine countries in Europe who have told India they will accept travellers inoculated with Covishield, the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, Indian foreign ministry sources said on Thursday.

Friction emerged between India and Europe in recent days over the exclusion by the European Union vaccine passport programme of Covishield as one of its accepted vaccines.

From Thursday, the programme allows anyone who is fully vaccinated with any of five Western-made vaccines - Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca - travel freely within the bloc.

The exclusion of Covishield, which is produced by India's Serum Institute using analogous methods to the EU-approved AstraZeneca vaccine Vaxzevria but does not have EU market authorisation, stoked anger and the treat of retaliatory measures by India against travellers from Europe.

An Indian foreign ministry source said on Thursday that Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain and Switzerland had informed the Indian government that Covishield would be accepted for the purposes of travel.

Estonia has said it will recognise all the vaccines authorised by the Indian government, the source said, which would include Covaxin that has been developed by local firm Bharat Biotech.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar tweeted earlier in the week that he had taken up the issue of authorisation of the Indian version of AstraZeneca during his meeting with EU representatives on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Italy.

Another foreign ministry source said that India had told the EU that it would lift quarantine requirements for anyone carrying the EU Digital Covid certificate, but they would have to allow equal access to Indians travelling with vaccines made in India.

"We have also conveyed to EU Member States that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate," the second source said.

Once the EU listed the two vaccines currently being administered in India in its digital certificate, then India will waive quarantine requirements from people coming from EU countries, the second source said.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / India / Covishield

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

12h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce