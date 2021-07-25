Some Americans could need Covid-19 vaccine booster - Fauci

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:11 pm

Related News

Some Americans could need Covid-19 vaccine booster - Fauci

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said US health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:11 pm
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said US health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed.

"It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "You've got to look at the data."

Top News / World+Biz

USA / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds