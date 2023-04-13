Singapore witnesses new Covid wave: ‘Cases are mostly mild’

13 April, 2023, 12:25 pm
People queue up outside a quick test centre to take their coronavirus disease (Covid-19) antigen rapid tests, in Singapore September 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Singapore is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections as the city-state transitions to living with an endemic virus.

The number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases, data from the Ministry of Health showed. That's almost double the previous week's figure of 14,467.

The current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild, CNA reported Wednesday, citing the health ministry. Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza, the broadcaster said.

Singapore dropped most mask mandates in February, citing significantly reduced threats from the virus.

