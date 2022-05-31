Shanghai says all residents in 'low-risk' areas can return to work on June 1

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:46 am

A worker in a protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman during a vaccination session against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for elderly people, at a community health service centre in Fengxian district of Shanghai, China April 21, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman during a vaccination session against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for elderly people, at a community health service centre in Fengxian district of Shanghai, China April 21, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Shanghai will move into a normalised epidemic-control phase from Wednesday and will allow malls and shops to reopen and people in "low-risk" areas to return to work, city officials said on Tuesday.

Railways will also resume normal operations and the number of domestic flights to the city will increase, vice mayor Zong Ming told an online press conference, adding that they will also look to adjust passenger load factors.

Public venues, however, will still need to cap people flows at 75% of capacity and people will need to show a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours to enter.

The city announced an end to its two-month lockdown on Monday.

