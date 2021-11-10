Serum Institute looks to supply 25 million doses to Covax till December

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to supply 25 million doses to the Covax facility till December, as it looks to resume supplies to the WHO-led Covax facility this month. Earlier in March, the government had imposed a hold on all major exports affecting the Covax deliveries.

"The supplies will resume soon. SII is supposed to supply 25 million doses till December," reports The Economic Times.

In an interview to ET in October, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said small exports will start soon. "I think January onwards there will be large exports to Covax because by then India will have more than enough vaccines. Already, there is more stock than what we are vaccinating. So, we will be in a very good situation. Combine that with the fact that other Indian vaccine manufacturers are also scaling up," it said.

The Covax facility was created last year to ensure Covid vaccines were made available around the world, with richer countries subsidising costs for poorer nations. The scheme hoped to distribute enough vaccines to protect at least 20% of the population in 92 low-or medium-income countries.