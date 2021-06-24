Saudi Arabia deems Bangladesh, 68 others at 'very high risk' of Covid-19

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

Saudi Arabia deems Bangladesh, 68 others at 'very high risk' of Covid-19

Arab countries on list include Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 11:35 am
A health worker inside a kiosk is collecting nasal swab from a potential patient. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A health worker inside a kiosk is collecting nasal swab from a potential patient. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Saudi Arabia's Public Health Authority (Weqaya) classified Bangladesh, 68 other countries around the world at a 'very high risk' level, according to its travel alerts for the global epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Gulf News.

Weqaya advised residents in Saudi Arabia not to travel to these countries, which include 11 Arab countries: Bahrain, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Tunisia, Yemen, Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, and Libya.

It updates alerts every two weeks based on the epidemiological assessment of countries.

The Ministry of Interior earlier alerted citizens not to travel to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and India without obtaining permission from the authorities.

The list of countries classified as "very high risk" and marked in red on the site's world map includes Argentina, Armenia, Afghanistan, Uruguay, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Bahrain, Syrian, Senegal, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Philippines, Congo and India.

Japan, Indonesia, Uganda, Ukraine, Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, Paraguay, Bangladesh, Panama, Botswana, Burundi, Bolivia, Peru, Belarus,Tajikistan, Tanzania,Turkey, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Tunisia, Maldive Islands, and Yemen are also ranked as very high risk countries.

Also on the very high risk countries list are Egypt, South Sudan, Guatemala, Guyana, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Saint Vincent, Saint Kitts, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Seychelles, Palestine, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Colombia, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Haiti and Honduras.

Top News / World+Biz

COVID-19 / high risk / Bangladesh / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

6m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 