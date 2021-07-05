Queen to honour UK health workers for Covid service

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

Queen to honour UK health workers for Covid service

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations," the Queen, 95, said in a personal message accompanying the award

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:15 pm
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: BSS/AFP
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: BSS/AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will award the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) the country's highest civilian honour in recognition of health workers' service during the pandemic, the government announced Monday.

The award of the George Cross, which is the civilian equivalent of Britain's Victoria Cross for extraordinary military heroism, comes amid outcry from medical professionals over pay and working conditions in the NHS, which has been pushed close to breaking point during the pandemic.

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations," the Queen, 95, said in a personal message accompanying the award.

"Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

"You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all," she added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised with Covid in April last year, said he had "witnessed their courage first-hand", saying Britain wouldn't "be where we are today without our health services".

"I know the whole of the UK is behind me in paying tribute and giving thanks for everything the NHS has done for us not only in the last year, but since its inception," he added.

While Johnson's government has routinely praised the efforts of NHS workers, instituting a weekly clap for carers during the first wave of the virus, it has been criticised for offering only a one percent pay rise to staff.

Already under severe strain before the pandemic hit, the NHS has had to contend with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, which has led to over 128,000 deaths in Britain and nearly five million cases.

Professional bodies have warned of severe mental and physical exhaustion in the NHS and a likely exodus of staff if conditions are not improved.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a 12.5 percent pay rise for staff and has warned large numbers of nurses could leave the profession after the pandemic is over.

World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth / UK health workers / honour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

21h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making