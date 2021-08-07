Protesters in France denounce Covid health pass rules for fourth weekend

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

Protesters in France denounce Covid health pass rules for fourth weekend

From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:43 pm
Bar and restaurant owners protest against France&#039;s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety restrictions in Cambrai, France, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Bar and restaurant owners protest against France's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety restrictions in Cambrai, France, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Protesters marched in cities across France on Saturday in a fourth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, denouncing what they see as oppressive rules compelling them to get Covid-19 vaccinations against their will and to show a health pass for daily activities.

They rallied through the streets of Paris, Nice, Montpellier and other towns waving placards reading "No to dictatorship" and chanting "Macron, we don't want your health pass".

The protests have united a disparate group against President Emmanuel Macron's legislation, which is meant to help contain a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections spreading across France and help safeguard the country's economic recovery.

Among the protesters are hard-left anarchists and far-right militants, remnants of the anti-government "Yellow Vest" movement that shook Macron's leadership during 2018-2019, and also other citizens who are anti-vaccine or consider the health pass to be discriminatory.

Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Similar health passes -- which show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test -- have been introduced in other European countries but France's pass and its mandatory vaccine order for health workers are perhaps the most far-reaching.

From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.

Health employees have until Sept. 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

In the northern town of Cambrai, nearly every restaurant and cafe closed their doors to protest against the health pass requirements.

"We're not against the vaccine. We're against having to run checks on our patrons," said bar manager Laurent Zannier.

The street protesters accuse Macron of trampling on their freedoms and treating citizens unequally. The president says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.

Health Ministry data showed nine in every 10 Covid patients admitted to intensive care in late July had not been vaccinated. A majority of French support the health pass, surveys show.

France's highest constitutional authority ruled on Thursday that the legislation complied with the republic's founding charter. 

Covid-19 pandemic / Health Pass Rule / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

3h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I