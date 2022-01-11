Possible side effects of Covid-19 booster shots

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 12:46 pm

Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including Covid-19 vaccination and the booster doses, says the US CDC

A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Countries across the globe are looking at Covid-19 booster shots with hope as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges in the number of cases worldwide.

While Covid vaccines can protect one from the virus, it is also known to have some side-effects - mostly ranging from minor to moderate.  In case of booster dose too, experts say there are no additional side effects than the routine Covid vaccination that are being reported, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including Covid-19 vaccination and the booster doses.

Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose. 

The usual side-effects are pain, redness and swelling on the arm where they got the shot, along with tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. To reduce pain and discomfort where the shot is given, one can apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area. Drinking plenty of fluids will help to reduce discomfort from fever

According to the US CDC, anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after getting a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), should not get another dose of either of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.  Anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after receiving Johnson & Johnson's Janssen (J&J/Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine, should not receive another dose of that vaccine.

So far, reactions reported after getting a booster shot were similar to those after the two-dose or single-dose primary series.

Fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most side effects were mild to moderate. However, as with the two-dose or single-dose primary series, serious side effects are rare, but may occur.

