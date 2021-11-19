Pfizer signs $5.3 billion Covid-19 pill deal with US govt

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:38 am

Related News

Pfizer signs $5.3 billion Covid-19 pill deal with US govt

The oral drug could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be taken as an early at-home treatment to help prevent Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:38 am
A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Pfizer Inc has signed a $5.29 billion deal with the US government to deliver 10 million courses of its Covid-19 oral antiviral drug starting this year, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The oral drug could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be taken as an early at-home treatment to help prevent Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

Pfizer on Tuesday filed for US authorisation of the drug, Paxlovid, and said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of next month and at least 50 million courses by the end of 2022.

"This promising treatment could help accelerate our path out of this pandemic by offering another life-saving tool for people who get sick with Covid-19," said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The company earlier this month said the drug cut by 89 percent the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

The trial's results suggest that Pfizer's drug surpasses Merck & Co Inc's pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the chance of dying or being hospitalized for Covid-19 patients at high risk of serious illness.

The US government has also signed a contract worth $2.2 billion for courses of the Merck drug.

World+Biz / USA

Pfizer / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

15h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

16h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka