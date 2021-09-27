Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of Covid-19

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
27 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 07:15 pm

Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of Covid-19

Reuters
27 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has started a mid-to-late-stage study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of Covid-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.

The company and its rivals, including US-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill for Covid-19.

Pfizer said it would study the drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 infection.

The trial would test PF-07321332 with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said earlier this month they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of Covid-19 infection.

Pfizer had also said earlier this month it started a mid-to-late-stage trial of PF-07321332 for the treatment of Covid-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients.

