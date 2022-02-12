Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear, if 70% jabbed: WHO chief

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020/ Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated.

Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 percent vaccination ( target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in south Africa.