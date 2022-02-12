Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear, if 70% jabbed: WHO chief
"We expect this vaccine to be more suited to the contexts in which it will be used, with fewer storage constraints and at a lower price," said the WHO boss
The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated.
Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 percent vaccination ( target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in south Africa.