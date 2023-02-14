Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show

Coronavirus chronicle

AP/UNB
14 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 12:53 pm

Related News

Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show

AP/UNB
14 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 12:53 pm
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

The pandemic took a harsh toll on US teen girls' mental health, with almost 60% reporting feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness, according to a government survey released Monday that bolsters earlier data.

Sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and other mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity, but girls and LGBTQ youth fared the worst on most measures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 17,000 US high school students were surveyed in class in the fall of 2021.

In 30 years of collecting similar data, "we've never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings," said Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC's adolescent and school health division. "There's no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data really call on us to act."

The research found:

— Among girls, 30% said they seriously considered attempting suicide, double the rate among boys and up almost 60% from a decade ago.

— Almost 20% of girls reported experiencing rape or other sexual violence in the previous year, also an increase over previous years.

— Almost half of LGBTQ students said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt.

— More than a quarter of American Indians and Alaska Natives said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt — higher than other races and ethnicities.

— Feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness affected more than one-third of kids of all races and ethnicities and increased over previous years.

— Recent poor mental health was reported by half of LGBTQ kids and almost one-third of American Indian and Alaska Native youth.

The results echo previous surveys and reports and many of the trends began before the pandemic. But isolation, online schooling and increased reliance on social media during the pandemic made things worse for many kids, mental health experts say.

The results "reflect so many decades of neglect towards mental health, for kids in particular," said Mitch Prinstein, the American Psychological Association's chief science officer. "Suicide has been the second- or third-leading cause of death for young people between 10 and 24 years for decades now," and attempts are typically more common in girls, he said.

Prinstein noted that anxiety and depression tend to be more common in teen girls than boys, and pandemic isolation may have exacerbated that.

Comprehensive reform in how society manages mental health is needed, Prinstein said. In schools, kids should be taught ways to manage stress and strife, just as they are taught about exercise for physical disease prevention, he said.

In low-income areas, where adverse childhood experiences were high before the pandemic, the crisis has been compounded by a shortage of school staff and mental health professionals, experts say.

School districts around the country have used federal pandemic money to hire more mental health specialists, if they can find them, but say they are stretched thin and that students who need expert care outside of school often can't get it because therapists are overburdened and have long waitlists.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid -19 / pandemic / mental health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed