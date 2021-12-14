Omicron to be dominant variant in London in next 48 hours - UK health minister

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:31 am

Related News

Omicron to be dominant variant in London in next 48 hours - UK health minister

"No variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast," Javid told parliament

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:31 am
Shoppers walk through the Liverpool City Centre, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Liverpool, Britain, December 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Shoppers walk through the Liverpool City Centre, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Liverpool, Britain, December 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading swiftly and will become the dominant variant in the British capital in the next 48 hours, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"No variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast," Javid told parliament.

"While Omicron represents over 20 percent of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours."

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

omicron / London / dominant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

49m | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

21h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

15h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

18h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

18h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 