NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 10:58 am

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

"After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine," Ardern said in a statement.

There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.

