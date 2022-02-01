Novavax, after delays, files for US authorization of Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

Novavax, after delays, files for US authorization of Covid-19 vaccine

Data released in June from a late-stage US trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective against a variety of concerning coronavirus variants, including Delta

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:33 am
A car drives past the sign for vaccine developer Novavax at the company&#039;s headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, November 30, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A car drives past the sign for vaccine developer Novavax at the company's headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, November 30, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Novavax Inc said on Monday it has filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine for US adults, a long-awaited step for the company following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.

The filing is based on data provided to the US Food and Drug Administration last month and results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK that showed the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90%, the company said.

"We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option... that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic," said Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck in a statement.

Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Novavax has had to delay its US submission multiple times due to development and manufacturing setbacks. A report earlier this year said the methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine had fallen short of regulators' standards.

Data released in June from a late-stage US trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective against a variety of concerning coronavirus variants, including Delta.

Early data published in late December suggests the vaccine is also effective against the fast spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant version of the virus in the United States and most of the world.

The US submission follows authorizations for the vaccine from the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, clearing the way for its use in Europe as well as low- and middle-income countries.

Novavax and India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, had together committed to providing more than 1.1 billion doses to the COVAX international vaccine sharing program. 

Top News / World+Biz

Novavax / US / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city