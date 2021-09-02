North Korea rejects offer of nearly 3 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 12:38 pm

Related News

North Korea rejects offer of nearly 3 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 12:38 pm
Vials of China&#039;s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are seen in the visual inspection unit of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines &quot;Vacsera&quot; in Cairo, Egypt August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Vials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are seen in the visual inspection unit of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines "Vacsera" in Cairo, Egypt August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O), saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, the UNICEF said on Wednesday.

The isolated country's public ministry pointed to the limited global supply for vaccines and continuing virus surges elsewhere, according to the UN children's agency that manages the supply for the COVAX scheme for lower-income nations.

So far, North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

A spokesperson for the UN agency told Reuters that the ministry will continue to communicate with COVAX facility to receive vaccines in the coming months.

In July, North Korea had rejected shipments of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine due to concerns over side effects, according to a South Korean think-tank, which is affiliated with South Korea's spy agency.

The Institute for National Security Strategy had then said that North Korea was not keen on Chinese vaccines due to concerns they may not be that effective, but it has shown interest in shots made in Russia.

Several countries such as Thailand and Uruguay have begun using other vaccines for those who received the Sinovac shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection.

"We continue to work with DPRK authorities to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesperson for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization alliance, one of the organizations that co-leads COVAX scheme, said.

Top News / World+Biz

north korea / Covid -19 vaccine / Sinovac COVID-19 shots

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

22h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

22h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

22h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends