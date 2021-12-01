Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirms first Omicron cases

Nigeria's public health authorities said Wednesday that the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was identified in samples from three passengers travelling to the continent's most populous country from South Africa.

"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria's first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant,"

the head of Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa, said in a statement.