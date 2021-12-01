Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirms first Omicron cases

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 01:46 pm

Related News

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirms first Omicron cases

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 01:46 pm
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Nigeria's public health authorities said Wednesday that the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was identified in samples from three passengers travelling to the continent's most populous country from South Africa.

"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria's first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant,"
the head of Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa, said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz

Nigeria / omicron / Africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

6h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

4h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'