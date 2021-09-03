New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:46 am

Related News

New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta outbreak prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order the snap lockdown last month

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:46 am
FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand&#039;s new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall
FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus.

Authorities said 27 new cases were in Auckland and one was in Wellington. Friday's numbers were lower than 49 new cases reported on Thursday and 75 the day before.

"While the fall is encouraging we are mindful these outbreaks can have a long tail...," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McEnlay said in a news conference.

"We are being successful in breaking the chain of transmission," she said.

Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta outbreak prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order the snap lockdown last month.

About 1.7 million people in the largest city of Auckland still remain in strict level 4 lockdown. Curbs have been eased in the rest of the countries but schools and offices as well as cafe, restaurants and all public venues remain shut. Most New Zealanders have been asked to stay indoors.

Ardern's lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with reining in Covid-19, largely freeing up day-to-day activities from curbs.

But the government faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout that has left a majority of the population exposed to the latest outbreak.

Just over a quarter of New Zealand's 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

New Zealand has reported 3,372 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began and 26 related deaths.

World+Biz

Coronavirus Delta Variant / New Zealand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

19h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

20h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

20h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends