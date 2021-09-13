New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to 21 September

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 04:28 pm

FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand&#039;s new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall
FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on Sept. 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.

New Zealand / Covid-19 Restrictions



