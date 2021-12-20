New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:50 am

Related News

New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Despite the rare side effects, the vaccine safety board said the benefits of vaccination greatly outweighed the risks

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose.

The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses.

"With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement.

The man, who died within two weeks of his first dose, had not sought medical advice or treatment for his symptoms. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vaccine safety board also said another two people, including a 13-year-old, had died with possible myocarditis after taking their vaccinations. More details were needed before linking the child's death to the vaccine, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.

Despite the rare side effects, the vaccine safety board said the benefits of vaccination greatly outweighed the risks.

Top News / World+Biz

Pfizer / New Zealand / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

9m | Brands
A full-fledged light engineering industry consists of skilled craftsmen, a proper supply network, a workshop and a sales centre. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

A glimpse of a struggling light engineering sector 

1h | Panorama
Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

21h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

14h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

17h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec