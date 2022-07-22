New Zealand Covid-19 death rate at record levels

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

New Zealand Covid-19 death rate at record levels

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand&#039;s new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Files
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Files

New Zealanders are dying from Covid-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population.

Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to 16 July, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, according to Health Ministry data. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from Covid, all aged over 60, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people. There have been 64,780 active cases in the past seven days, although authorities say many infections are unreported.

Once regarded as a model for preventing Covid infection, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it largely free from the virus until the end of last year.

The government dropped its zero-Covid policy this year once the population was largely vaccinated. Since then the virus has been allowed to spread.

Emergency departments, general practices and medical centres are under pressure. However, Health Ministry data shows hospitalisation levels remain below those seen during the March peak.

The government is resisting pressure from some doctors to reinstate curbs on public gatherings or mandate the wearing of masks at schools.

However, Education Ministry chief Iona Holsted said on Thursday the ministry had advised schools to enforce the wearing of masks as much as practicable when children returned from holidays next week.

"We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge but ask that you take action to strengthen your mask wearing policy as soon as possible," she said.

Top News / World+Biz

New Zealand / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

4h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

4h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

4h | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

4h | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

4h | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online