Nearly 80% of EU's population estimated to have been infected with Covid

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:53 am

Related News

Nearly 80% of EU's population estimated to have been infected with Covid

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:53 am
A Covid-19 patient is being carried to hospital in Europe. Photo: UNB
A Covid-19 patient is being carried to hospital in Europe. Photo: UNB

Nearly 80 per cent of the European Union's population is estimated to have been infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the bloc's executive body has said. The figures were reached by calculating the unreported infections that could be as high as 350 million or 77 per cent of Europe's population, the European Commission said, Bloomberg reported.

As the EU prepares to enter a post-emergency phase in which mass reporting of cases is no longer necessary, governments should ramp up vaccination of children against the virus, a senior official of the European Commission said, adding that it is considering plans to develop antivirals.

"It is estimated that between 60 per cent to 80 per cent of the EU population has by now had COVID," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. The commission said reported cases covered about 30 per cent of the European population so far.

With a recent drop in infections and deaths related to the virus, the bloc is now shifting away from mass testing and reporting of cases, Kyriakides said.

However, as fresh surges are likely with the virus expected to continue mutating, countries should have in place plans to shift back into emergency mode, and ramp up vaccinations, the commission said.

The bloc has been urging governments to continue pushing for the immunisation of the unvaccinated, especially children before the start of the new school term in the autumn.

Immunisation rates are below 15 per cent among children aged between five and nine, the youngest age group for which Covid-19 vaccines have been authorised in Europe.

The commission also said it could back the development of new drugs against Covid-19, especially antivirals that are easier to store and administer.

Antiviral pills against Covid-19 developed by Pfizer and Merck & Co have been approved for use in the EU, but they have not been used in large quantities so far.

The EU executive also said it would work to support the development of the next generation of vaccines that would offer longer protection against the infection or its transmission.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

EU / Coronavirus / Europe / Covid -19 / Covid / Coronavirus Infecation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

5m | Panorama
Prapty Rahman holding in her hands “Kitty” the robot.

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

20m | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

1h | Interviews
Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

17h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

17h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

17h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access