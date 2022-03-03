‘Nagad Islamic’ guarantees Islamic life management

The "Nagad Islamic" account has been running for the last three years in line with the Muslim way of life, which has been ensuring the Islamic financial system in digital form.

This Islamic account of Nagad, the mobile financial service of the postal department, has been operating under the complete supervision of the Shariah monitoring committee, said a press release.

Customers can easily manage their funds in an interest-free and Shariah-compliant manner, thus preserving their religious values and provisions.

Customers interested in this service have easily converted their regular Nagad account into an Islamic account. In order to make the transition, customers have to click on the "My Nagad" option in the Nagad app and then click on the "Nagad Islamic" option as the type of account, the press release added.

"There is a huge demand for Shariah-based financial services in our country. With that in mind, we introduced the 'Nagad Islamic' account three years ago, which has received a huge response. We will continue to work hard to expand this service," Nagad Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed said.

"Many devout citizens were excluded from the financial system due to a lack of reliable and trustworthy Shariah-compliant services. This 'Nagad Islamic' account is for that religious Muslim community that has been operating in a transparent, reliable and fully Islamic manner. I believe it is playing a supportive role in helping ordinary people to lead their life in an Islamic way," he added.