Moscow records all-time high of 114 Covid-19 daily deaths

27 June, 2021, 03:00 pm
Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases versus 8,457 the day before

27 June, 2021, 03:00 pm
Photo :BSS/TASS
Photo :BSS/TASS

Moscow's daily Covid-19 death toll hit 114, an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, a total of 22,086 of those infected (1.65% of cases) died from Covid-19 in the Russian capital.

Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases versus 8,457 the day before. Since the start of the pandemic, as many as 1,338,937 Covid-19 cases have been registered in the capital. In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.6%.

