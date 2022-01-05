The more Omicron spreads, the more likely it is to give rise to new variant: WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

The more Omicron spreads, the more likely it is to give rise to new variant: WHO

Britain on Tuesday faced warnings of an impending hospital crisis due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, as the country's daily Covid caseload breached 200,000 for the first time

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:14 am
Federal police officers check air passengers arriving from Britain at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Federal police officers check air passengers arriving from Britain at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Soaring Omicron cases around the globe could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health Organization in Europe warned on Tuesday.

While the variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared and has raised hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to more normality.

But WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood sounded an ominous note of caution, telling AFP that the soaring infection rates could have the opposite effect.

"The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant. Now, Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who's to say what the next variant might throw out," Smallwood told AFP in an interview.

Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic, and more than five million new cases in the last week of 2021, "almost dwarfing what we have seen in the past", Smallwood said.

"We're in a very dangerous phase, we're seeing infection rates rise very significantly in Western Europe, and the full impact of that is not yet clear," she said.

Smallwood also noted that while "on an individual level there's probably a decreased risk of hospitalisation" with the Omicron variant compared to Delta, overall, Omicron could pose a greater threat because of the sheer number of cases.

"When you see the cases rise so significantly, that's likely to generate a lot more people with severe disease, ending up in hospital and possibly going on to die," she said.

Britain on Tuesday faced warnings of an impending hospital crisis due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, as the country's daily Covid caseload breached 200,000 for the first time.

Smallwood said she expected that scenario to play out in other European countries as well.

"Even in well-capacitated, sophisticated health systems there are real struggles that are happening at the moment, and it's likely that these will play out across the region as Omicron drives cases upwards."

Top News / World+Biz

WHO / omicron / variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

48m | Panorama
Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

22h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

23h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

18h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

18h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

18h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership