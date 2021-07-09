Modi chairs oxygen supply revamp meet, over 1,500 oxygen plants to be set up across India

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 02:13 pm

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Amid the building of 1,500 oxygen plants across India that could support more than four lakh hospital beds, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of augmentation and availability of the gas across the country.

The facilities are coming up in all states and districts with contribution from various sources such as ministries and public sector units, apart from PM CARES, reports the NDTV.

Officials briefed Modi about the progress of the installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said today.

"Once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds," the Prime Minister was informed, the release said.

He instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

Oxygen was a major resource whose acute short supply had a devastating effect on the country's medical infrastructure when the deadly seconde Covid wave swept though India since early this year.

India had to resort to receiving oxygen in the form of aid from several countries at the peak of the crisis.

