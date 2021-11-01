Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its Covid-19 shot for adolescents

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 11:02 am

Related News

Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its Covid-19 shot for adolescents

Moderna said it is conducting its own review of new external analyses on the increased myocarditis risk in those less than 18 years of age as they become available

Reuters
01 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 11:02 am
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has been told that the US Food and Drug Administration will require additional time to complete its assessment of the company's Covid-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The FDA informed Moderna that the review may not be completed before January 2022, the company said in a statement, dealing a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group.

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Reuters last week that based on conversations with the agency, he believed the vaccine would be authorized for those 12 to 17 in the next few weeks.

The US biotech company said it was told late on Friday that the FDA needed the additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis after vaccination, a rare side effect that has primarily affected young males.

Moderna said it is conducting its own review of new external analyses on the increased myocarditis risk in those less than 18 years of age as they become available.

World+Biz

Moderna / FDA / Covid -19 / adolescents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 