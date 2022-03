Moderna has recently signed vaccine orders for 2022 worth $17 billion — which would make it one of the best-selling drugs in the world. Photo: Reuters

Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for sales of its Covid-19 vaccine to roughly $21 billion from $19 billion.

The company in February forecast sales of $19 billion from its signed contracts, and option for $3 billion in additional purchases.

Moderna on Thursday forecast additional purchases of roughly $500 million.