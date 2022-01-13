Moderna expects Covid-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects to report data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in children aged between 2 to 5 years in March.

"If the data is supportive and subject to regulatory consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for children 2-5 years of age thereafter," the company said.

Moderna's vaccine, based on the messenger RNA platform, already has authorizations in Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada for adolescents aged 12-17 years, and has submitted applications for children in 6 to 11 years.

In the United States, the vaccine is authorized by Food and Drug Administration as primary two-dose regimen and booster dose for adults 18 years and older. The company, however, is yet to get an authorization from the regulator for use of its vaccine in children.