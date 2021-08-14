Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with Covid-19 surge

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
14 August, 2021, 12:30 pm


Health care workers arrive for the morning shift at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in the state capital of one of the first US states to declare themselves fully open after a year of lockdowns, and closures during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Jackson, Mississippi, US March 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Health care workers arrive for the morning shift at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in the state capital of one of the first US states to declare themselves fully open after a year of lockdowns, and closures during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Jackson, Mississippi, US March 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The crush of new Covid-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the U.S. pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River.

With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday morning.

It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early next week, staffed by a medical team sent by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital opened a similar triage center in its parking garage in the spring of 2020.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that the federal government had denied his state's request for the same US Navy hospital ship - the USNS Comfort - that docked in Manhattan in March 2020 to relieve hospitals of their Covid-19 patient burden. At the time, New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

