Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid omicron fears

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid omicron fears

Meanwhile, authorities would cut the wait time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns over the spread of omicron, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:18 pm
A view of deserted roads during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view of deserted roads during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had been among the first to report the omicron variant of the coronvirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, authorities would cut the wait time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns over the spread of omicron, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

Authorities have detected 306 suspected omicron cases out of 366 samples from travellers who had tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival between Dec 21 and 25, he said.

"We are still waiting for results from the whole genome sequencing to confirm," he said, adding that Malaysia has reported only one confirmed case of local transmission so far.

Khairy said given the rapid spread of the variant globally, there was no reason to continue with a travel ban against countries in Africa.

The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, he said.

Malaysia has cancelled mass gatherings at Christmas and over the New Year, and imposed requirements for Covid-19 vaccine boosters among high-risk groups, since recording its first case of the omicron variant earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Khairy said authorities will now allow the interval between primary and booster doses for all vaccines to be reduced to three months, joining a growing number including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi of countries that have cut waiting times in a bid to ward off a new surge of infections.

World+Biz

Malaysia / Africa / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

8h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

26m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

1h | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one