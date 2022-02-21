Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
21 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 12:06 pm

Related News

Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots

Anger over the Japanese government's handling of the pandemic helped sink the administration of Kishida predecessor Yoshihide Suga, and Kishida faces a crucial election for the upper house of parliament in July

Reuters
21 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 12:06 pm
A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks on the street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks on the street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

A vast majority of Japanese think the rollout of booster shots against Covid-19 is too slow and give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including last week's decision to ease border rules, polls show.

Anger over the Japanese government's handling of the pandemic helped sink the administration of Kishida predecessor Yoshihide Suga, and Kishida faces a crucial election for the upper house of parliament in July.

About 73% of respondents to a Kyodo news agency opinion poll over the weekend felt Japan's rollout of booster shots has been far two slow, though 54.1% approved of how it had tackled the coronavirus overall.

As of Friday, only some 12% of the population had received booster shots even though nearly 30% of the country is 65 or older and at greater risk without the protection of the booster, even with Kishida repeatedly promising to accelerate the programme.

Kishida told a news conference last week that he has yet to receive the booster, but should get one early in March.

Nearly half of respondents to the two-day telephone survey said it was "too early" to loosen border controls, which have among been the strictest among wealthy nations but were slammed by businesses and educators, a move set to take place in stages from March 1.

About 45.7% said the decision, which will open borders to foreigners except for tourists, came too early, Kyodo said, while 34.9% said it was "appropriate" and 16.3% saw it as too late.

Overall, Kishida's support rose slightly to 56.6% although disapproval of his government edged up 2.2 points to 27.4%.

World+Biz

Japan / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A language family tree

A language family tree

1h | Supplement
Illustration: TBS

Bangla’s triumph and struggle in the digital world

1h | Features
How television can help the spread of standard Bangla

How television can help the spread of standard Bangla

33m | Features
Illustration: TBS

The language we breathe in 

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

14h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

16h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

16h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again