Majority in India's big states with Covid-19 antibodies - survey

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:44 pm

Related News

Majority in India's big states with Covid-19 antibodies - survey

The survey, which tested a sample of the population for the presence of Covid-19 antibodies, was conducted in June and July and showed that two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people were likely to have been exposed to the virus

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:44 pm
People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

More than 70% of people in eight of India's large states are estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, a government survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a second surge in infections affected many more people than the reported figures.

The survey, which tested a sample of the population for the presence of Covid-19 antibodies, was conducted in June and July and showed that two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people were likely to have been exposed to the virus.

The sero-prevalance survey, which tested around 29,000 people across the country, showed that in eight of India's largest and most populous states, more than 70% had antibodies for Covid-19, according to a government statement.

In the central state of Madhya Pradesh, 79% of its estimated population of 70.3 million had antibodies, the survey showed.

At least 75% of the population in the impoverished and densely populated eastern state of Bihar showed the presence of antibodies, as did 71% of the 220 million people in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, data showed.

India's daily cases have fallen after a devastating second wave that overwhelmed the healthcare system. On Wednesday, it reported 43,654 new cases and 640 deaths, down from a peak of 414,188 daily cases reported on May 7.

India's vaccination has picked up after a lull in April and May, but it may still not be able to meet its stated aim of inoculating all 950 million adults by the end of the year. 

As of Wednesday, a total of 440 million Indian adults had received at least one Covid-19 shot, with just over 10% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

Top News

Covid-19 Antibody / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 